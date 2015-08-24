HONG KONG/SEOUL Aug 24 UBS is backing one of
three consortia that submitted bids of around 7 trillion won
($5.81 billion) in the buyout of British retailer Tesco Plc's
South Korean unit Homeplus Co Ltd with an underwritten
jumbo mezzanine loan, bankers said on Monday.
UBS is backing Carlyle Group's bid and is the only
international bank financing a shortlisted bidder. Korean
lenders and financial institutions are also backing Carlyle's
bid with senior debt financing, including Korea Exchange Bank,
Nonghyup Bank, Industrial Bank of Korea and Korea Investments &
Securities Co.
If Carlyle's bid is successful, the jumbo mezzanine loan
will set a new record for Asian buyouts, exceeding the previous
record set on Carlyle's $1.93 billion buyout of ADT Korea, the
South Korean security systems unit of Tyco International
in early 2014.
The mezzanine loan could be up to 20 percent of the
acquisition price, one source said. For bids of 7 trillion
won($5.81 billion), this could be up to 1.4 trillion won ($1.162
billion).
"The mezzanine loan would be much bigger than that on the
LBO of ADT Korea last year," another source said.
Carlyle used a 360 billion won ($298 million) mezzanine loan
from UBS as part of a 1.345 trillion won financing that helped
the US private equity firm to pip its competitors in Korea's
first significant buyout.
That mezzanine loan was the largest subordinated debt
tranche for any Asian buyout outside Japan and helped to boost
the overall leverage on the buyout to 7.47 times Earnings Before
Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA).
Some of the other bidders in the auction for Homeplus are
also expected to use mezzanine loans in their financing
packages, sources said.
Affinity and KKR have teamed up to submit a bid with debt
funding from Korea Development Bank, Kookmin Bank, Hana Bank and
Hyundai Securities.
MBK Partners, the third bidder, has support from Hana Daetoo
Securities, NH Investment & Securities, Shinhan Bank and Woori
Bank.
The current bid levels are below the initial price of up to
8 trillion won that banking sources were initially anticipating,
based on EBITDA of around $750 million in 2014.
ANZ and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp have joined the
original financiers of the buyout, BNP Paribas and HSBC, to
provide a staple financing.
Staple financings are available to any bidder and are often
used as a guide for bidders that they must match or better to
win the deal.
The staple financing includes a 3.3 trillion won senior loan
and a 500 billion won revolving credit, which both have
five-year tenors and a 600 billion won mezzanine loan.
The staple financing has leverage of around 4.9 times debt
to earnings.
