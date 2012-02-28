BANGKOK Feb 28 Thailand's Home Product
Center Pcl said on Tuesday it had been in informal
talks with conglomerate Siam Cement Pcl (SCC) about
Siam Cement taking a stake in it, but no progress had been made
so far.
"There have been unofficial discussions with Siam Cement
about the matter for a long period, but no conclusion or
progress has been made," the country's biggest retailer of
building materials told the stock exchange.
Home Pro shares hit a record high of 12.10 baht on Tuesday
before ending the morning session at 12.00 baht, up 5.26 percent
on the day. The main index was 0.41 percent higher.
Rumours that Siam Cement wanted to buy a stake have
circulated since late last year.
