BANGKOK Oct 30 Home Product Center Pcl

* Says 2014 sales revenue will exceed its target of 15 percent, helped by a pickup in purchasing power after improved economic and political situation, senior vice-president for marketing, Nat Jaritchana, told reporters

* Says aims for 15 percent growth in 2015 when it plans to open eight branches with budget of 300-500 million baht each

* Says plans to open second branch in Malaysia next year after opening of the first in November

* Says go ahead with plan to raise the number of its branches in Thailand to 72 at the end of this year from 70