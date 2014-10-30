BANGKOK Oct 30 Home Product Center Pcl
* Says 2014 sales revenue will exceed its target of 15
percent, helped by a pickup in purchasing power after improved
economic and political situation, senior vice-president for
marketing, Nat Jaritchana, told reporters
* Says aims for 15 percent growth in 2015 when it plans to
open eight branches with budget of 300-500 million baht each
* Says plans to open second branch in Malaysia next year
after opening of the first in November
* Says go ahead with plan to raise the number of its
branches in Thailand to 72 at the end of this year from 70
(Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)