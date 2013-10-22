BRIEF-Capitaland announces establishment of three new units
* Capitaland ltd - establishment of new wholly owned subsidiaries aspinden hotel reit llc, aspinden sm llc , aspinden trs llc
NEW YORK, Oct 22 (IFR) - The first-ever bond backed by home-rental cashflows, a US$300 million asset-backed security from private equity giant Blackstone, will begin pre-marketing within the next two weeks, sources close to the deal said on Tuesday.
The security is expected to have credit ratings from Kroll, Morningstar, and Moody's, the sources said.
Lead underwriter Deutsche Bank has worked for nearly a year on developing the transaction with Blackstone, which has already purchased more than US$6 billion in distressed properties across the US.
With a nascent recovery in home prices, REO-to-rental - the renting out of foreclosed single family homes that were purchased at rock bottom prices - has become big business. It has attracted investments from private equity firms, REITs and others over the last two years.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Blackstone was not immediately available to comment.
BEIJING, April 1 China's central bank injected 618.99 billion yuan ($89.93 billion) into the financial system via short- and medium-term liquidity tools in March, up nearly 50 percent from the previous month, even as financial markets feared a cash crunch.
April 2 A tornado flipped over a mobile home in south-central Louisiana on Sunday, killing a toddler and her mother, as forecasters warned of a dangerous weather system bringing twisters, fierce straight-line winds and hail to the Gulf Coast region.