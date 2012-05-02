* Group profit before tax down 60 pct, sales fall 6 pct
* 10 Argos stores likely to be closed, others to be moved
* Final dividend scrapped
LONDON, MAY 2 - Home Retail, Britain's biggest
household goods retailer, posted a 60 percent slump in year
profit and axed its final dividend as its cash-strapped
consumers bore the brunt of the economic downturn.
The owner of catalogue-based Argos stores and the Homebase
do-it-yourself chain said on Wednesday it remained cautious
about the consumer outlook and warned it is operating in a
particularly difficult trading environment.
"Prospects for the 2012/13 financial year remain uncertain
as consumers' disposable income is impacted by ongoing
inflationary pressure, together with low levels of consumer
confidence," Home Retail's Chief Executive Terry Duddy said.
The company said it was likely to close 10 Argos stores over
the next financial year, relocate several more to better
locations and focus on selling goods to customers via multiple
channels, including through mobile phones and the internet.
The firm made an underlying pretax profit of 102 million
pounds ($165.5 million) in the year to Feb. 25.
That compared with analysts' average forecast of 100 million
pounds, according to a company poll of 23, and 254 million
pounds made in the 2010-2011 year.
Total sales fell 6 percent to 5.49 billion pounds, with
sales at Argos stores open over a year down 8.9 percent and
like-for-like sales at Homebase stores down 2.0 percent.
Many British retailers are struggling as consumers'
disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wages
growth and government austerity measures, and as they fret about
job security and a shaky housing market.
Argos has been particularly hard hit because its mainly
low-income customers have suffered most in the economic downturn
and because it also faces stiff competition from supermarket
chains, specialists and internet players like Amazon.
American John Walden started as Argos's new managing
director last month and has been given a free rein to examine
all options for the struggling business, including closing some
of its near 750 shops.
Home Retail shares, which have lost half of their value over
the last year, closed Tuesday at 100.9 pence, valuing the
business at 822 million pounds.
The company had warned in January that its dividend would be
cut significantly for the first time since it listed in 2006.