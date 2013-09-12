LONDON, Sept 12 Britain's Home Retail Group PLC
said summer sunshine delivered a big boost to sales at
its DIY chain Homebase in the second quarter, and helped shift
seasonal products at its biggest business, Argos.
The company said like-for-like sales at Homebase rose by 11
percent in the 13 weeks to Aug. 31, comfortably beating analyst
expectations of 3.3 percent growth, while sales at Argos on the
same measure were up 2.7 percent, also beating market forecasts
of 2.0 percent.
Chief Executive Terry Duddy, who recently said he would quit
by next July, said he expected to deliver full-year profit in
line with current market expectations, although the outcome
would, as always, depend upon Christmas trading at Argos.
"Whilst we continue to expect consumer spending to remain
subdued, we approach the important Christmas trading period in
good operational shape," he said on Thursday.