UPDATE 1-‘Wonder Woman’ Conquers the Domestic Box Office With Heroic $100.5 Million
LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is officially a box office hero.
LONDON Oct 24 Home Retail Group PLC : * Benchmark profit before tax down 37% to £18M * Basic benchmark earnings per share down 44% to 1.4P * Interim dividend of 1.0P (2011: 4.7P) * Argos review identified need to invest to restore Argos to sustainable growth * Argos transformation plan which will reinvent business as a digital retail
leader * To reposition Argos' channels for a digital future * Argos to provide more product choice, available to customers faster * Argos to develop a customer offer that has universal appeal * Argos to operate a leaner and more flexible cost base * Argos targeting £4.5 billion of sales by FY 2018 * Argos plan results in a total capital investment in Argos of c.£100 million
per annum * Total group capital investment of c.£175 million per annum over the next
three financial years
LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is officially a box office hero.
LONDON, June 4 A man pictured calmly taking his pint of beer with him as other people fled past him during Saturday's deadly attack in London has been cast as an unlikely hero who encapsulates British humour and defiance.