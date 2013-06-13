BRIEF-S&W enters North American distribution agreement with Wilbur Ellis
* S&W enters North American distribution agreement with Wilbur Ellis
LONDON, June 13 Home Retail Group PLC : * CEO says expects full-year homebase margin to be slightly weaker versus
previous broadly flat guidance
KHARTOUM, May 30 Sudan's cabinet has approved a ban on importing agricultural and animal products from Egypt, Sudan's state news agency SUNA said on Tuesday, escalating trade tensions between the neighbours.