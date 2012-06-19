* Comfortable with market expectations for FY profit
* Argos Q1 underlying sales down 0.2 pct vs f'cst down 4 pct
* Homebase Q1 underlying sales down 8.3 pct
LONDON, June 19 Home Retail, Britain's
biggest household goods retailer, said sales at its main Argos
business fell at a slower rate in its first quarter, while sales
at its Homebase home improvement business were severely dented
by wet weather.
The firm said on Tuesday trading had been volatile over the
period but it was currently comfortable with market expectations
for full-year underlying pretax profit.
"We will continue to plan cautiously," said chief executive
Terry Duddy.
The firm said sales at Argos stores open over a year fell
0.2 percent in the 13 weeks to June 2.
That compares to a fall of 8.5 percent in the previous
quarter and exceeded analysts' consensus forecast of a 4 percent
decline, according to a company poll of 15.
Many British retailers are under pressure as consumers are
squeezed by higher prices, muted wage growth and government
austerity measures designed to cut record national debt.
Argos has been particularly hard hit because its mainly
low-income customers have suffered most and because it also
faces intense competition from supermarket chains, specialists
and internet players like Amazon.
At Homebase, Britain's No.2 do-it-yourself retailer behind
Kingfisher's B&Q, like-for-like sales fell 8.3 percent,
broadly in line with analysts' expectations but worse than a
fourth quarter fall of 6.5 percent.
Gross margin was down 25 basis points at Argos and up 225
basis points at Homebase.
Home Retail shares, which have lost over half their value
over the last year, closed Monday at 70 pence, valuing the
business at 568 million pounds ($890 million).