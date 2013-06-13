* Argos underlying sales up 1.9 pct, missing forecasts
* Homebase underlying sales up 1.4 pct but profits squeezed
* Shares drop more than 10 percent
(Adds more reaction, updates shares)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, June 13 Home Retail Group,
Britain's biggest household goods retailer, was hit by
disappointing first quarter sales of outdoor toys and garden
furniture at its Argos chain, sending its shares down 10 percent
on Thursday.
Sales at Argos stores open more than a year grew 1.9 percent
in the 13 weeks to June 1, missing a consensus market forecast
of 3 percent and raising doubts about its turnaround plan which
is supposed to make it better able to compete against
supermarkets and online rivals.
In the previous eight-week trading period sales at Argos had
grown 5.2 percent.
The company said the cold weather had hit seasonal sales of
outdoor toys, barbecues, garden furniture and lawn mowers, both
at Argos and its home improvement chain Homebase.
"Seasonal categories have been a lot weaker than we expected
them to be, not surprisingly given the poor start to the
seasonal trading period," Chief Executive Terry Duddy told
reporters.
"It was a reversal of the difficult spring last year, where
actually March was much better and this year it snowed."
There was stronger demand for tablet computers and TVs but
the higher sales of less profitable electronics hit Argos's
gross margin - a measure of profitability - which was down by
about 0.75 percent of a point.
Shares in Home Retail, which have more than doubled over the
last year after slumping in 2011, were at a three-month low,
down 10.1 percent at 129.5 pence, valuing the group at 1.06
billion pounds ($1.7 billion).
Analysts at Bernstein said they doubted Home Retail would
meet sales targets set out in the Argos turnaround plan, given
the first quarter performance and tough comparisons for the rest
of the year.
MARKET SHARE GAIN
Cold weather was blamed for the biggest fall in Britain's
retail sales in April for a year, when the Office for National
Statistics published data last month showing sales volumes down
1.3 percent.
Home Retail laid out a plan last year to reinvent the
737-store Argos chain for the digital age, replacing its
laminated catalogues with touch-screens and targeting a 15
percent rise in sales to 4.5 billion pounds by 2018 as well as
mid-single-digit operating margins.
The group will focus its stores increasingly on product
pick-up and customer service for transactions managed online or
through mobile devices, aiming to attract more shoppers and
reverse five years of falling profits.
Online sales made up 42 percent of Argos's total sales,
helped by a doubling of sales on mobile devices, which accounted
for 14 percent of the total, Finance Director Richard Ashton
said.
At Homebase, Britain's second largest home improvement firm
behind Kingfisher's B&Q, underlying sales grew 1.4
percent, slightly less than the company had expected, it said.
Underlying sales at Homebase have fallen for the previous
four quarters and the company engaged in more promotional
activity than a year ago but this dragged the gross margin down
by 200 basis points, which was not expected by analysts.
The retailer now expects full year gross margin for Homebase
to be down around 50 basis points having previously hoped it
would be flat.
($1 = 0.6375 British pounds)
