LONDON Feb 19 South African furniture company Steinhoff International has made a rival bid to buy Britain's Home Retail, the owner of the Argos group of catalogue-based stores which earlier this month agreed to be bought by supermarkets group Sainsbury's.

Steinhoff, which makes furniture mostly in developing countries and sells it to value-conscious consumers in Europe, said on Friday it had offered Home Retail shareholders around 175 pence per share, comprising cash and certain additional payments.

Home Retail said it was reviewing the proposal and urged its shareholders to take no further action.

It had previously said it was willing to recommend the Sainsbury's bid of 161.3 pence per Home Retail share, valuing the firm at 1.3 billion pounds. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Greg Mahlich)