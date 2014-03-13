BRIEF-Hengli Petrochemical's Q1 net profit more than doubles
* Says Q1 net profit up 124.7 percent y/y at 286.7 million yuan ($41.64 million)
March 13 Home Retail Group PLC : * Shares open up 4.8 percent after firm raises FY profit expectations * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.5 million dinars versus 434,069 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ppNMG4) Further company coverage: )