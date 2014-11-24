Nov 24 Home Retail Group Plc

* Exchanged contracts for unconditional sale of its freehold store located in Battersea, London

* Property has been sold for a cash consideration of £57m, of which £30m will be received in current fy15 financial year

* Sale is expected to complete in 12 months' time

* Transaction will result in a gain on sale of c.£38m being recorded as an exceptional item in FY16 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: