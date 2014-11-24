BRIEF-Guirenniao's share trade to resume after revising asset acquisition proposal
* Says share trade to resume on April 19 as it has revised asset acquisition proposal
Nov 24 Home Retail Group Plc
* Exchanged contracts for unconditional sale of its freehold store located in Battersea, London
* Property has been sold for a cash consideration of £57m, of which £30m will be received in current fy15 financial year
* Sale is expected to complete in 12 months' time
* Transaction will result in a gain on sale of c.£38m being recorded as an exceptional item in FY16 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel