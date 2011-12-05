SYDNEY Dec 2 Home approvals for apartments, townhouses and semi-detached homes were at a near record over the last year as more Australians downsized their homes, some of the largest in the world, a report showed on Tuesday.

Some 38 percent of home approvals were for medium density dwellings over the past year, close to a record high and compared with 31 percent five years ago, according to a report by Bankwest.

Affordability, a tight rental market and lifestyle choices were behind the move, Bankwest said.

The trend for increasing density in capital cities was most pronounced in Victoria with Melbourne accounting for 93 percent of the state's medium density approvals, it said.

"Melbourne might be considered the cafe capital and this is helping to fuel demand for city living," Vittoria Shortt, Bankwest retail chief executive, said in a report.

The trend towards apartments and townhouses is emerging mainly in capital cities, which accounted for 77 percent of all medium density approvals in the last five years, according to the report.

"With Gen Y's entering the market, looking at the inner city as a preferred location, coupled with baby boomers that are starting to downsize, this trend towards medium density looks set to continue," Shortt said.

Reflecting the trend, residential developers such as Stockland are putting smaller products on the market. According to Stockland, Australians are living in one of the biggest houses in the world with average new dwelling size per person at 83 square metres, compared with 78 square metres in the United States, 32 square meters in the United Kingdom.

House prices in Australia have been sliding amid the global financial crisis, although affordability issues remain. During 2010, the number of suburbs nationally with a $1 million price tag has increased by 35 percent with more than half of them located in New South Wales, according to property research firm RPData.

The Economist magazine's house price indicators, measured by price-to-income ratio and price-to-rent ratio, showed last month that home prices in Australia were still overvalued by more than 25 percent.

The Bankwest report said Western Australia's Perth was the only state capital where the share of medium density approvals hasn't increased.

(Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Lincoln Feast)