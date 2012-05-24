(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own.)
By Kathleen Kingsbury
BOSTON May 24Kevin Kaminski and Maureen Clarke
rented their dream home last November: A pre-Victorian farmhouse
in Hamilton, Massachusetts, with a sun-drenched southern
exposure, fireplaces in every room, original hardwood floors and
more than an acre of land adjacent to a wooded park.
The couple's landlord, the state of Massachusetts, threw in
irresistible rent terms on the 25-year lease: $0.
The hitch? Dodge House, as it is known, needed a total
renovation. Boarded up for more than a decade, it had wasps in
its walls, a decaying septic tank and rotting asbestos floor
tiles. Over the last six months, Kaminski has worked full-time
and spent some $25,000 to make the house habitable.
Kaminski and Clarke are "resident curators" in a unique
public-private partnership program operating in a handful of
East Coast states - Massachusetts, Maryland, Delaware, and
Connecticut - and selected municipalities nationwide.
The programs lease publicly-owned historic properties to
individuals or organizations that agree to pay for a
rehabilitation and ongoing upkeep. Leases generally last at
least 20 years, and rents are as little as $1 or nothing at all.
States, counties and cities nationwide have amassed hundreds
of historic buildings, and many fall into disrepair, especially
as government budgets shrink. More and more locales are
considering curatorship programs.
"We have a number of wonderful historic properties, but lack
the financial means to take care of them, so they sit vacant or
underutilized," says Patrice Kish, director of the state's
Office of Cultural Resources. "Many are incredibly threatened,
so this is a real preservation tool."
Connecticut launched its program in 2010, and New Jersey is
considering legislation to start its own. New York's Suffolk
County, which owns more than 100 historic structures on Long
Island, will seek applicants this summer for a five-property
pilot program.
In Massachusetts, more than $12 million has been spent on
these renovations over the past 18 years.
COURAGE
The projects aren't for the faint of heart.
The cost of renovation following years of neglect can range
from $150,000 to several million dollars. They also must meet
strictly watched local, state and, sometimes, national building
codes. Financing isn't available, so potential curators must
demonstrate they have either substantial nest eggs or ample
do-it-yourself know-how to invest. And, in the end, most will
never see a dime in return for their hard work.
Still, for some, the opportunity to live in a historically
significant home is payoff enough.
"We anticipate our costs will end up being about the same as
paying two years worth of rent in New Jersey," Clarke says.
"Then we'll have 23 years of living rent-free in this amazing
home we might not be able to afford otherwise."
Many government-owned historic homes and buildings remain
empty, isolated and boarded up, on the fringes of state forests
or parks.
"It's not like George Washington slept here," says Jim Hall,
who runs Delaware's curator program. The state's park system
owns more than 220 properties. "Even if I had the funding to
save them all, I couldn't find a good public use for them."
With a little imagination, resident curators often do.
Some homes take on grander, even commercial, purposes. Near
Dodge House, for instance, is Willowdale Estate, an early 1900s
Tudor-Revival mansion. Its curators signed a 50-year lease in
1997 and invested more than $3 million to transform the
once-derelict manse into a high-end event space available for
weddings and private parties. In other states, previously
dilapidated properties have become bed-and-breakfasts or office
space.
One common requirement, however the site is used, is that
the property be open to the public for a certain number of days
each year. Some curators hold garden tours or art classes.
"If you live in a state park, you can pretty much expect a
knock on the door every other day from someone looking for a
bathroom or museum," says Kevin Allen, who runs Massachusetts'
program.
RIGOROUS SELECTION
Applying to be a resident curator is a rigorous process.
Demonstrating passion for old buildings and preservation is a
must. Candidates also need to submit highly detailed proposals
for how they would use the property and pay for the project.
Applicants needn't have a specific income level, but bank
statements, tax returns and even professional references are
requested to demonstrate they can afford repairs.
If candidates plan to do much of the work themselves,
previous experience in contracting also is key. Properties can
need brand-new roofs, plumbing, even electricity installed.
Others may need foundations fully rebuilt.
"You really have no idea how extensive and expensive these
repairs can be until you're in the middle of them," says Donna
Ann Harris, a Philadelphia-based preservation expert.
In Delaware, every hour of sweat equity must be tallied up
monthly. And all states require regular inspections and progress
reports. If deadlines aren't met, curators risk eviction.
"The paperwork is endless, and it's not something that gets
turned around quickly," Hall says.
Banks won't give curators loans on properties they don't
own. Insurance, too, can be hard to get. Some states help on
initial expenses, such as asbestos or lead removal, but little
else. And, as Hall says, "Every nail you buy is a donation
you're making to the State of Delaware."
On the other hand, because they're using private funds,
curators can receive certain tax breaks. Volunteers sometimes
donate labor, and Clarke and Kaminski have received some
materials for free, including vibrant paints from the firm
Farrow & Ball.
Not everyone is up to the job. Connecticut put two
properties out to bid in June 2010, but couldn't find any
qualified takers.
"Lower housing prices could be having an impact at the
moment," says Susan Frechette, deputy commissioner at the
state's Department of Environmental Protection. "People don't
see as much upside when they can afford something nicer of their
own."
Sometimes, a project just needs the right person.
Massachusetts is currently seeking a curator for an 18-foot
schooner called Ernestina, which once sailed to the North Pole,
and needs about $2 million in work.
"I don't doubt someone will fall in love with it and come up
with an incredible vision of what it can be," Allen says.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)