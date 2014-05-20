BRIEF-Misr Oils And Soap Nine-month profit rises
* Nine-month net profit EGP 3.4 million versus EGP 165,000 year ago
LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) -
* Rise 2.7 percent after full year results Further company coverage: (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang)
* Nine-month net profit EGP 3.4 million versus EGP 165,000 year ago
DUBAI, April 30 Petrochemical shares helped lift the Saudi Arabian bourse in early trade on Sunday after strong first-quarter earnings in the sector. Neighbouring stock markets were mostly lower.