LONDON May 22 HomeServe said
"historical issues" at the British home repair and insurance
group would be investigated by regulator the Financial Services
Authority (FSA), following an internal probe into possible
mis-selling.
HomeServe, which has seen sales and shares slide since
October after suspending its UK telesales while it revised sales
techniques and marketing material, said the FSA's investigation
would take a number of months to complete.
The group also said on Tuesday that it planned to reduce the
size of its core UK business to create "a more sustainable
business from which to grow", while focusing on expanding in its
international markets.
HomeServe reported an adjusted pretax profit of 126 million
pounds ($199 million) for the year to March 31, in line with
analyst forecasts, on revenues up 14 percent to 534.7 million
pounds.
Customer numbers across its international business of Spain,
France and the U.S. were up 14 percent in total to 2.2 million.
Shares in the FTSE 250 firm, which proposed to raise its
final dividend by 10 percent to 11.3 pence, closed at 227.4
pence on Monday, down 55 percent on a year ago.