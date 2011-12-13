* To outsource UK complaints handling ops to local firm next
year
* To expand in UK water utility sector, ties up with
Singapore's Sembcorp
Dec 13 HomeServe plans to
outsource its UK customer complaints operations to a local
service provider early next year after the home repair and
insurance cover provider could not handle an unusually high
number customer complaints amid a severe winter last year.
In October, HomeServe had said it was revisiting a
number of mishandled customer complaints made last winter, just
days after suspending its telesales operations in a separate
incident.
"No redundancies have been announced. They expect to retain
the vast majority of people in customer service roles within
HomeServe, others will have an option to transfer across to the
outsource provider," a source close to the company told Reuters.
Last month, the company said profit this year and next would
be hit by lower customer numbers and restructuring costs as it
deals with the impact of mis-selling concerns.
"The group may have to re-contact some or all of these
customers as part of its 'action plan' in a similar fashion to
the claims handling issue from last winter," JP Morgan Cazenove
said in a note.
HomeServe also said it signed an agreement with Sembcorp
Bournemouth Water (SBW), a unit of Singapore-based utility firm
Sembcorp Industries, to expand its footprint in the UK
water utility sector.
As part of the deal, HomeServe will sell its home emergency
and repair policies to over 200,000 residential households as
well as SBW's existing 10,000 home emergency policyholders.
HomeServe sells insurance cover for, and fixes boilers and
burst pipes and has around 5.1 million customers.
Shares in HomeServe were up about 1.5 percent at 298.8 pence
at 1057 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.