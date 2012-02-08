* Sees FY pretax profit in line with market expectations

* Reduction in customer numbers in FY 2012 now seen around 8 pct

* Expects FY 2013 renewal revenues to be lower by up to 10 mln stg

* To cut UK headcount by around 200

* One-off costs in UK to be around 20 mln stg

LONDON, Feb 8 British home repair and insurance firm HomeServe said a prolonged marketing delay would hit customer numbers harder than previously expected and added it would cut 200 jobs as part of an increasingly costly restructuring drive.

HomeServe, which suspended UK telesales operations in October to review sale scripts and marketing mail, and reopened thousands of customer complaints, said on Wednesday total customer numbers in 2012 could fall 8 percent, down from its previous estimate of 5 percent.

This would mean renewal revenue in 2013 would be around 10 million pounds ($15.9 million) lower, the group said, adding that adjusted pretax profit for the year ending March 31, 2012 would be in line with market expectations.

HomeServe, which sells cover for, and fixes, boilers and burst pipes for around 5.1 million customers, said that as a result of its marketing overhaul and fewer customers in the UK, which accounts for the bulk of group profits, it would cut 200 jobs in Britain.

The one-off cost of this restructuring, which also includes outsourcing its customer complaints division to a local third party, would now cost around 20 million pounds this year, compared to the 10 million pounds it estimated in November.

Shares in the FTSE 250-listed group, which also operates in the United States, France, Spain, Belgium and Italy, closed at 275 pence on Tuesday, down almost 40 percent on six months ago, valuing the business at around 900 million pounds.