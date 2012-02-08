* Sees FY pretax profit in line with market expectations

* FY customer numbers to fall 8 pct; FY 2013 renewal rev to fall 10 mln stg

* Cuts 200 UK jobs; One-off marketing restructuring costs 20 mln stg

* Shares down 2.2 pct

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, Feb 8 British home repair and insurance firm HomeServe Plc said a prolonged marketing delay would hit customer numbers and renewal revenues harder than expected.

HomeServe, which suspended UK telesales operations in October to review marketing techniques because of mis-selling fears and reopened thousands of customer complaints, will also cut 200 jobs as part of an increasingly costly restructuring drive.

The group said on Wednesday total customer numbers could fall 8 percent in 2012, down from its previous estimate of a 5 percent dip.

This would mean renewal revenue in 2013 would be around 10 million pounds ($15.9 million) lower, the group said, adding that adjusted pretax profit for the year ending March 31, 2012 would be in line with market expectations of 127 million pounds.

Shares in the FTSE 250-listed group, which have dropped 42 percent since it suspended its UK sales activities, dropped 2.2 percent to 271 pence by 0830 GMT.

"With both the UK in-bound and out-bound sales staff yet to be fully retrained, our expectations for HomeServe continue to be low," Charles Stanley Securities analyst Andy Smith wrote.

"The problem is not so much in declining profitability in FY12, but in FY13, as it is in the second year in which new policies become profitable."

HomeServe, which sells cover for, and fixes, boilers and burst pipes for around 5.1 million customers, said that as a result of its marketing overhaul and fewer customers in the UK, which accounts for 84 percent of operating profits, it would cut 200 jobs in Britain.

The one-off cost of this restructuring, which also includes outsourcing its customer complaints division to a local third party, would now cost around 20 million pounds this year, compared to the 10 million pounds it estimated in November.

Overall customer retention rate for 2012 would be around 80 percent, HomeServe said, down from 82.7 percent last year.

The group, which is in regular contact with regulator the Financial Services Authority but is not under investigation, resumed mail marketing at the beginning of the year and has also reopened some inbound sales calls but its outbound unit remains closed.

HomeServe, which in November posted a 10 percent rise in first-half profit helped by a doubling of its U.S. revenue, said it continued to see good growth in new policy sales in its businesses in France, Spain and America.