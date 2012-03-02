By Neil Maidment
LONDON, March 2 British home repair and
insurance firm HomeServe will not outsource its customer
complaints department as previously announced and will keep it
in-house instead, the company said.
HomeServe had announced in December that it would outsource
its UK customer complaints unit after previously failing to
handle unusually high volumes.
However, after issuing an invitation for companies to bid
for the work, HomeServe said it had decided to keep it in-house.
"The very good progress we have been making retraining our
customer relations staff gives us confidence that, following a
thorough procurement process, consistently fair outcomes for our
customers can most effectively be delivered by our own customer
relations experts," a HomeServe spokesperson told Reuters.
"We will be working closely with external advisers to ensure
that we build a best-in-class complaints handling function
inside the business."
A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that the
external advisers would be global accounting and audit firm KPMG
.
HomeServe, which sells cover for, and fixes, boilers and
burst pipes, has endured a turbulent time since announcing in
October that it would suspend UK telesales due to concerns it
may be mis-selling products, prompting its share price to halve
and customer numbers and renewals to fall.
The group, which is to cut 200 jobs, has since resumed mail
marketing and reopened some inbound sales calls but outbound
sales remain suspended as staff are retrained with new scripts.
Shares in HomeServe, which has said it is in regular contact
with its regulator the Financial Services Authority (FSA) but is
not under investigation, were down 0.5 percent to 220.15 pence,
down 53 percent on six months ago.