April 6 British repair and insurance firm
HomeServe said it expected full-year profit to come in
at the upper end of market expectations, helped by growth across
its businesses.
Analysts on average were expecting adjusted pretax profit in
the range of 105 million pounds to 112 million pounds ($131
million-$140 million) for the year to March 31, according to a
company-compiled consensus.
HomeServe, which sells cover for household emergencies such
as boiler breakdowns and burst water pipes, said the UK
business, its largest unit, saw customer growth of 1 percent,
while customer retention remained strong at 80 percent.
Income per customer continued to increase in the region, the
company said, adding that it anticipated income per customer to
increase further in the next financial year as customers buy
wider cover.
($1 = 0.8009 pounds)
