LONDON May 19 British repair and insurance
company Homeserve will pay shareholders a special
dividend on top of a rise in payouts for its financial year,
after it posted a 1.5 percent rise in core earnings on the back
of signing more customers mainly in the United States.
The company said it would pay shareholders a special
dividend of 97 million pounds ($151.74 million), or 30 pence per
share, in July, which it said reflected its positive outlook for
this year.
Homeserve will also pay an final 2014-15 dividend of 11.5
pence, compared with 11.3 pence paid last year.
The London-listed firm reported adjusted profit before tax
of 85.4 million pounds over a 3.8 percent rise in revenue to
584.2 million pounds thanks to an increase in customer numbers
from 5.5 million to 6.3 million.
($1 = 0.6393 pounds)
