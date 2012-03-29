* Sees FY 2012 pretax profit in line with market view

* Sees FY customer numbers falling 9 pct vs 8 pct previous estimate

* Says making changes following FSA feedback

LONDON, March 29 British home repair and insurance firm HomeServe Plc, which has seen sales and shares slide over an internal probe into mis-selling concerns, said a slow response to marketing campaigns meant 2012 customer numbers would be lower than expected.

HomeServe, which suspended UK telesales in October to review marketing techniques and retrain sales staff, said on Thursday that customer numbers for the full-year would reduce by 9 percent, rather than its first two estimates of 5 and 8 percent.

It remained in line to meet market expectations for full-year 2012 adjusted pretax profit, which averages at 124 million pounds ($197 million), according to the firm.

HomeServe, which said in February that 200 jobs would go as part of a restructuring, added that a pilot to resume outbound telesales would be launched soon, having been suspended since October.

The group said that its businesses in the U.S., France and Spain were making good progress, with growth in the number of customers and policies and retention rates remaining high in all markets.

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm, which is in regular contact with the FSA but is not under investigation, closed at 239 pence on Wednesday, down 50 percent on six months ago, and valuing the business at around 790 million pounds.