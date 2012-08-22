LONDON Aug 22 Shares in UK repair and insurance company Homeserve fell around 7 percent in heavy volume on Wednesday, with traders in London citing talk of a profit warning.

By 0840 GMT, trading volumes in the stock, which was quoted at 220 pence a share, were already at 112 percent of the 90-day daily average, making it the most traded in the FTSE mid-cap index. The index was down 0.9 percent.