BRIEF-Lar Espana secures financing agreement of 34.8 mln euros
* SECURES FINANCING AGREEMENT TOTALLING 34.8 MILLION EUROS, WHICH WILL ALLOW IT TO ACQUIRE NEW ASSETS OVER THE COMING MONTHS
LONDON Aug 22 Shares in UK repair and insurance company Homeserve fell around 7 percent in heavy volume on Wednesday, with traders in London citing talk of a profit warning.
By 0840 GMT, trading volumes in the stock, which was quoted at 220 pence a share, were already at 112 percent of the 90-day daily average, making it the most traded in the FTSE mid-cap index. The index was down 0.9 percent.
* SECURES FINANCING AGREEMENT TOTALLING 34.8 MILLION EUROS, WHICH WILL ALLOW IT TO ACQUIRE NEW ASSETS OVER THE COMING MONTHS
COLOMBO, June 6 Strong economic growth in the Maldives is expected to help lower the nation's borrowing costs in future, the government said on Tuesday, after the Indian Ocean archipelago raised $200 million via a debut sovereign bond last week.