LONDON Aug 22 Shares in UK repair and insurance company HomeServe fell around 7 percent in heavy volume on Wednesday, with traders in London citing talk of a profit warning.

A spokesman for HomeServe on Wednesday said "there is no new news", with the company adding that it was aware of its regulatory obligations to update the market.

By 0840 GMT, trading volumes in the stock, which was quoted at 220 pence a share, were already at 112 percent of the 90-day daily average, making it the most traded in the FTSE mid-cap index. The index was down 0.9 percent.

HomeServe, which sells cover for, and fixes, boilers and burst pipes, has been dogged since October by concerns it had mis-sold policies, forcing it to suspend its telesales operations and review marketing material and training in a costly restructuring.

In May it was put under investigation by UK regulator the Financial Services Authority, with the probe still ongoing.

The subsequent gloom caused by its own initial investigation saw 2012 UK customer numbers fall by 300,000, hitting revenues, and prompting the firm to reduce the size of its core UK business, and analysts to downgrade profit expectations.

Shares in the FTSE 250 had recovered slightly by 0921 GMT to 219.95 pence, down 5 percent, having lost more than half their value in the last year.