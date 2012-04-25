* In talks with institutional investors for pre-IPO
placement
* To invest in technology and back-end infrastructure
* CEO says open to listing but can't give any timeframe
By Nandita Bose and Indulal PM
MUMBAI, April 25 Indian media group Network 18
is moving towards a U.S. listing of its wholly owned
online retail arm, HomeShop18, that could raise about $100
million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The group is in talks with institutional investors,
including private equity firms, to take up shares as part of the
listing plan, said the sources, who declined to be identified as
the talks are not yet public.
"The process has just begun. We are in talks with bankers
and investors," said one of the sources.
Indian online retail firms are raising capital to position
themselves for rapid growth of the country's fledgling $10
billion online commerce market as rising incomes and aspirations
to own big brands at discounted rates push a time-constrained
working middle class to shop from the comfort of their homes.
"We have ambitions to get listed and are open to it but it
is premature to talk about it now. We cannot give any timeframe
on that at the moment," Sundeep Malhotra, founder and chief
executive of the company, told Reuters.
Between 2007-2008, HomeShop18 raised $26 million from
private equity fund SAIF Partners in two tranches and in 2009 it
raised $18.5 million from South Korean home shopping retailer GS
Home Shopping.
Flipkart.com, the country's top online retailer, has held
talks with foreign private equity firms to raise $150 million by
offering a minority holding in the company.
In 2010, Indian online travel booking firm makemytrip.com
raised $100 million through a U.S. listing.
PITFALLS
But the country of 1.2 billion people, the second-most
populous in the world, is also facing infrastructure bottlenecks
that can impede the industry's growth.
India has only 52 million active Internet users and only 40
percent of them have shopped online, according to the Internet
and Mobile Association of India. Fewer than 18 million people
use credit cards, and most of them shop offline, the association
said.
HomeShop18, with current revenue of 7.5 billion rupees
($142.13 million), sells everything from mobile phones, laptops
and televisions sets to apparel and lifestyle products.
It plans to set up warehouses with a size of 1 million
square feet and is in the process of carrying out internal
evaluations, Malhotra said.
The company's warehouses are currently in the range of
300,000-400,000 s quare feet.
"We will focus on investments in technology and operational
capabilities like a strong and efficient backend...We are hoping
our business will be three times the current size in the very
next year," Malhotra said.