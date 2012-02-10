Feb 10 Seattle-based lender HomeStreet Inc sold more shares than planned in its initial public offering at the mid-point of its expected range and will begin trading later on Friday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The company sold 1.8 million shares in its offering at $44 apiece, the source said.

HomeStreet, which has twice delayed its IPO, had expected to sell 1.25 million shares in its IPO at between $43 and $45 apiece.

The company's shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "HMST".