* Revs up 44 pct, helped by 2 bln pesos in prison projects
* Free cash, accounting for jails, at negative 867 mln pesos
MEXICO CITY May 2 Mexican homebuilder Homex
on Wednesday said first-quarter profit rose 133
percent as revenue got a kick from prison construction projects.
The company reported a profit of 767 million pesos ($60
million), up from 329 million pesos in the same quarter a year
ago, th e company said in a filing with the Mexican stock
exchange.
Revenues during the first three months of 2012 rose 44
percent to 5.888 billion pesos, padded by more than 2 billion
from federal jail projects.
Including the jail projects, free cash flow was negative to
the tune of $867 million, the company said.