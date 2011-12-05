* Says revenue could rise 37-39 pct in 2012

* Sees capital expenditures of $530 million in 2012

Dec 5 Mexican home builder Homex expects a jump in 2012 revenue largely helped by two projects to build federal prisons, the company said on Monday.

Including payments for the prisons, 2012 revenue could rise 37 to 39 percent, the company said.

Excluding the prisons, 2012 revenue could still rise between 10 and 12 percent, Homex said.

The company in October revised its target for 2011 revenue growth to between 12 to 14 percent.

Homex reported revenue for January through September of this year at 15.3 billion pesos ($1.1 billion), up 12.5 percent from the first three quarters of 2010.

Separately, Homex said it expects to invest about $530 million in its existing assets next year.

Desarrolladora Homex shares closed up 0.93 percent at 27.09 pesos in local trading, before the announcement.

The Culiacan, Sinaloa-based company said it will give further details about its forecasts on a call with analysts on Tuesday.