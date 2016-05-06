MEXICO CITY May 5 Mexican homebuilder Homex
said on Thursday the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had
notified it about a planned enforcement action related to
fraudulent real estate sales.
In a statement, Homex said the SEC probe, shared
in an April 25 notification, concerns its accounting practices
around losses and gains from real estate sales from 2010 to
2012.
Homex said the SEC had sent similar notifications to some
employees of the company, who would be taking a leave of absence
in order to fully focus on responding to the probe. The
homebuilder did not specify which employees or provide further
details about the investigation.
Homex said it plans to respond to the SEC in order "to
clarify the alleged violations," and has also launched its own
review of financial statements from the period.
The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment
late on Thursday.
Homex just emerged from bankruptcy last year after getting
hit by a banking crisis and lack of demand for its homes. Its
shares did not trade between February 2014 and October 2015.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Adriana Barrera)