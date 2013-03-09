March 9 German hedge fund manager Florian Homm,
who had been a fugitive for more than five years, was arrested
in Italy on U.S. fraud charges, according to a statement from
the U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles.
Homm, 53, the founder and chief investment officer of
Absolute Capital Management Holdings Ltd, is accused of
orchestrating a market manipulation scheme to artificially
improve the performance of his funds, a fraud that led to at
least $200 million in losses to investors. He was arrested
Friday at the Uffizi Gallery art museum in Florence.
An attorney for Homm could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Absolute Capital, based in the Cayman Islands, managed nine
hedge funds from 2004 to September 2007.
The criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Los
Angeles alleges that Homm directed the hedge funds to buy
billions of shares of U.S.-based penny stocks and trade them
among themselves to inflate their prices and the funds' asset
values while generating additional fees for Homm and Absolute
Capital.
Stock purchases were made through Hunter World Markets Inc,
a broker-dealer in Los Angeles co-owned by Homm.
Homm also allegedly dumped tens of millions of dollars'
worth of his own shares in Absolute Capital before resigning
from the firm in the middle of the night on September 18, 2007,
causing at least $200 million in losses to investors in the
hedge funds. The scheme netted Homm and accomplices more than
$53 million, according to the U.S. attorney.
In November 2012, Homm published a book titled "Rogue
Financier: The Adventures of an Estranged Capitalist."
He faces four felony charges: conspiracy to commit wire
fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, and
securities fraud. Homm was arrested by Italian authorities after
the United States submitted a request for a provisional arrest
with officials in Rome.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission two years ago
also filed a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court against
Homm and four other defendants accusing them of stock
manipulation to inflate the value of Absolute Capital.