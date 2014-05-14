* Profit likely up 11 pct to T$18.18 bln -12 analysts
* Apple's China revenue reached 20 pct in Q1 surge -analyst
* Hon Hai likely to book iPhone 6 revenue from Q2
By Michael Gold
TAIPEI, May 14 Apple Inc assembler Hon
Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd likely saw profit rise
11 percent in the first quarter when sales of Apple's iPhone
overshot market estimates thanks primarily to Chinese demand.
The Taiwanese manufacturer, which reports earnings later on
Wednesday, earns as much as 40 percent of revenue by building
various versions of the iPhone, analysts say, and that figure
could rise with increased distribution in China and a new model
by year-end.
Shipments of iPhones beat market estimates by 15 percent in
March, pushing Apple's January-March revenue to a record high
for a post-holiday season quarter, when consumer goods sales
typically fall.
Hon Hai usually books revenue from iPhone orders around two
months before output reaches store shelves. So the iPhone surge
likely helped Hon Hai book first-quarter net profit of T$18.18
billion, according to the mean estimate of 12 analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters.
The Chinese proportion of Apple's first-quarter revenue
likely reached 20 percent from 13 percent at the end of 2012,
mainly due to increased marketing and cooperation with carrier
China Mobile Ltd, said analyst Arthur Liao of
Taipei-based Fubon Securities.
The iPhone's recent spread in China is a major reason why
analysts expect Apple to sell as many as 100 million
next-generation iPhones by the end of the year.
Sales could start as early as August, meaning Hon Hai -
Apple's main supplier - is likely to book revenue from the
iPhone 6 from the second quarter.
The new smartphone could push up Hon Hai's iPhone revenue
from 31 percent in 2011 to 44 percent by the end of this year,
and 46 percent in 2015, according to estimates from analyst
Vincent Chen of Taipei-based Yuanta Securities.
"I don't think Hon Hai's other businesses and clients will
be nearly as important as Apple, especially in the second half
of the year," Chen said.
"The iPhone is huge, and if it slows down - either in sales
or average selling price - that's going to have a major impact
on Hon Hai."
In addition to the iPhone, the world's largest contract
manufacturer also assembles laptops and tablets for Apple, as
well as computers and servers for Hewlett-Packard Co and
Cisco Systems Inc.
Shares of Hon Hai ended 0.3 percent higher ahead of the
earnings report compared with a 0.7 percent gain in the broader
TAIEX index. The stock has risen 9.7 percent since the
start of the year versus the benchmark's 3.1 percent.
