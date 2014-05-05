(Removes extraneous word in headline)
TAIPEI May 5 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd
, a major maker of products for Apple Inc, is
in talks to buy 22 percent of Taiwanese telecommunications firm
Asia Pacific Telecom Co Ltd, local media reported on
Monday, citing sources.
The deal will be worth T$11 billion to T$14 billion ($464.48
million), Taiwan's Commercial Times said, and will represent all
of Asia Pacific Telecom's stock currently held by
government-owned enterprises.
A spokesman for Hon Hai had no comment. Asia Pacific Telecom
could not be immediately reached.
($1 = 30.1410 Taiwan Dollars)
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Ryan Woo)