(Recasts; adds statement from Hon Hai)
By Michael Gold
BEIJING/TAIPEI Oct 9 Hon Hai Precision Industry
Co Ltd, the world's largest contract electronics
manufacturer, said on Thursday it had resolved a strike by about
1,000 workers at one of its factories in China, and that
production from the plant was unaffected.
Hon Hai, also known by its trading name Foxconn Technology
Group, said the workers at its Chongqing factory had gone on
strike on Wednesday, and agreed to return to work four hours
later after discussions with the company.
In its statement, the company did not give any details about
the discussions or why the workers had gone on strike. Hon Hai
also did not give details about the product lines at the plant.
China has seen a surge in the number of strikes at its
factories in recent years as the economy slowed and a worsening
labour shortage has shifted the balance of power in labour
relations. Smartphones and social media have also helped workers
become more aware than ever of the changing environment.
The labour dispute was first reported by U.S.-based watchdog
China Labor Watch (CLW), which said the workers went on strike
to demand higher pay after Hon Hai cut overtime due to reduced
orders from client Hewlett-Packard Co (HP). The workers
rely on overtime pay to plump up their meagre salaries and this
is the second strike this year due to the HP cuts, CLW added.
HP declined to provide immediate comment.
Labour disputes have erupted at Hon Hai factories in the
past, and not only in China. Last month, Hon Hai said it was in
talks with union representatives in Brazil to end a strike at
one of its plants there.
Hon Hai assembles Apple Inc's iPhones, iPads and
laptops, as well as computers and servers for HP and Cisco
Systems Inc. The factory in Chongqing is not listed as
a certified Apple supplier.
