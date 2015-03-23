TAIPEI, March 23 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
Ltd on Monday said it will work with Chinese Internet
services provider Tencent Holdings Ltd and luxury car
dealer China Harmony Auto Holding Ltd to develop
opportunities related to electric vehicles.
The three companies signed an agreement to cooperate in
Zhengzhou in China's Henan province, the Taiwanese contract
manufacturer said.
China Harmony Auto and Tencent - best known for its WeChat
messaging app - were not immediately available for comment.
Hon Hai assembles the bulk of Apple Inc's iPhones,
according to analysts, and has manufacturing operations across
China. It has been working to diversify from the competitive,
low-margin contract business.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu)