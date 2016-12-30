Daimler aims to expand supplier base in Alabama
FRANKFURT, May 30 Daimler's Mercedes-Benz "sees value" in having more suppliers in the U.S. state of Alabama, where it has a factory in Tuscaloosa, the group said on Tuesday.
BEIJING Dec 30 A joint venture of Hon Hai Precision Industries, known as Foxconn, and Sharp said on Friday it plans to invest 61 billion yuan ($8.8 billion) to build a new factory in China to produce liquid-crystal displays (LCDs).
Sakai Display Products Corp will build the factory in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. ($1 = 6.9410 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Cate Cadell; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday made it harder for manufacturers and drug companies to control how their products are used or resold, ruling against printer company Lexmark International Inc in a patent dispute over another company's resale of its used ink cartridges.