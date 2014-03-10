(Refiles to remove extraneous text in headline)
TAIPEI, March 10 Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co Ltd, the main assembler of products for
Apple Inc, plans to add 15,000 new employees to its
staff of over 1 million this year in one of the biggest yearly
recruitment campaigns in its history.
Chu Wen-min, a spokesman for Hon Hai, said on Monday that
the new positions will include jobs in next-generation business
areas including 4G wireless services, cloud computing services
and e-commerce. He didn't specify how many new employees would
enter each field.
The majority of the new hiring at the world's largest
contract electronics assembler will take place in Taiwan, Chu
said.
Hon Hai, which goes by the trading name Foxconn, has been
embarking on a campaign to move away from its
contract-manufacturing model as the market for smartphones and
tablet computers becomes more saturated, diminishing margins for
once-lucrative products.
In October, the company won one of the licenses to operate
Taiwan's 4G mobile spectrum. It has also
launched a partnership to build applications with Mozilla's
Firefox browser.
The company is also looking to open factories in the United
States in order to better tap the domestic U.S. market.
