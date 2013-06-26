* Company looking to reduce reliance on Apple
* Plans to hire up to 10,000 engineers in Taiwan
* To focus on R&D, software and patent rights
* To split off connector business, share offer planned
By Clare Jim
TAIPEI, June 26 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
Ltd, looking to reduce its reliance on making products
for Apple Inc, said on Wednesday it would focus on
developing new technologies, intellectual property rights and
e-commerce.
Hon Hai, the world's biggest electronics contract
manufacturer, earned more than $100 billion in revenue last year
- with Apple estimated to account for up to 60 percent.
As Apple's growth slows in the face of fierce competition
from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Hon Hai has been
keen to diversify into higher-margin businesses, but its slew of
initiatives has opened it up to criticism that it lacks focus.
To help it develop those businesses it is planning to hire
between 5,000 and 10,000 engineers across Taiwan, adding to the
6,000 currently on the island, Chairman Terry Gou told the
company's annual shareholder meeting.
Focal points will be research and development, software and
patent rights, he said, adding that Hon Hai ranks No.8 globally
among companies in terms of the amount of patents it holds.
On the e-commerce front, it is planning to shift its China
retailing focus to online sales, after a joint venture with
German retailer Metro AG in China failed because of
fierce competition.
Gou's speech came at a time when sales are comparatively
weak, down 12.6 percent for the year through to end-May against
the same period last year.
He said the company's target of achieving 15 percent revenue
growth this year was challenging because of slowing global
growth and changes in consumer tastes in electronics products.
But he said he expected revenue and earnings per share to beat
last year's record highs.
However analysts are mostly forecasting flat profits. "Hon
Hai's earnings momentum in the first half seems soft, due to
lack of new product launches by Apple," said Rex Chen, chief
investment officer of BNP Paribas' asset management joint
venture in Taiwan.
Hon Hai also hopes to drive revenue growth with plans to
split off its connector business into a separate unit as a
prelude to a public share offer (IPO) three years later, Gou
said. Making it an independent company would help increase the
unit's sales by 20 percent in the first year, he said.
The company has more than 20 other business divisions which
could be split off into separate units, he added.
Hon Hai, the flagship firm of the Foxconn Technology Group,
also plans large investments in Indonesia, where it hopes to
sign an agreement soon on making and selling cellphones for
local brands, and it will also expand further in the United
States at some point, he said.