* Authorities send 5,000 police to restore order
* Owner Foxconn blames personal dispute
* Some employees, online messages accuse factory guards
* Foxconn major supplier to Apple, other global electronics
firms
By Maxim Duncan and Clare Jim
TAIYUAN, China/TAIPEI, Sept 24 About 2,000
Chinese employees of an iPhone assembly company fought a
pitched battle into the early hours of Monday, forcing the huge
electronics plant where they work to be shut down.
Authorities in the northern city of Taiyuan sent 5,000
police to restore order after what the plant's Taiwanese owners
Foxconn Technology Group said was a personal dispute in a
dormitory that erupted into a mass brawl.
However, some employees and people posting messages online
accused factory guards of provoking the trouble by beating up
workers at the factory, which employs about 79,000 people and is
owned by the world's largest contract maker of electronic goods.
"The plant is closed today for investigation," Foxconn
spokesman Louis Woo told Reuters. It was not clear how long the
plant would be shut while police and company officials
investigate the violence, but an employee contacted by telephone
said the closure could last two or three days.
Foxconn cited police as saying that 40 people were taken to
hospital and a number were arrested, while the state-run Xinhua
news agency reported three people were in serious condition.
The unrest is the latest in a string of incidents at plants
run by Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry
Co whose shares fell 1 percent on Monday in a broader
market that rose 0.2 percent.
On Monday evening, paramilitary police with riot shields,
helmets and batons guarded one entrance of the massive factory
complex, while an announcement over loudspeakers said there had
been a criminal incident the night before and urged people to
respect the law.
The windows of at least three gates' guard posts had been
smashed, piles of glass littering the ground around them, and
the railings of some gates lie flat on the ground, having been
bent over.
Foxconn, which assembles Apple's iPhones as well as
making components for other global electronics firms, h as faced
accusations of poor conditions and mistreatment of workers at
its operations in China, where it employs about 1 million
people.
The company says it has been spending heavily in recent
months to improve working conditions and to raise wages.
Foxconn said in a statement the incident escalated from what
it called a personal dispute between several employees at around
11 p.m. on Sunday in the privately-managed dormitory, and was
brought under control by police at around 3 a.m.
"The cause of this dispute is under investigation by local
authorities and we are working closely with them in this
process, bu t it appears not to have been work-related," Foxconn
said. Hon Hai said about 2,000 workers were involved.
Comments posted online, however, suggested security guards
may have been to blame. In a posting on the Chinese Twitter-like
microblog site Sina Weibo, user "Jo-Liang" said that four or
five security guards beat a worker almost to death.
"FRUSTRATION"
Another user, "Fan de Sa Hai", quoted a friend from Taiyuan
as saying guards beat up two workers from Henan province and in
response, other workers set bed quilts on fire and tossed them
out of dormitory windows.
Xinhua quoted a senior official with the Taiyuan city
government as saying investigators initially determined the
fight broke out as workers from Shandong Province clashed with
workers from Henan. The agency earlier quoted Taiyuan City's
public security bureau as saying about 5,000 police had tackled
the violence.
Calls to the Taiyuan police were not immediately answered,
while an official at the plant declined to comment when reached
by telephone.
" Clearly there is deep-seated frustration and anger among
the employees and no outlet, apart from violence, for that
frustration to be released," Geoff Crothall, communication
director at China Labour Bulletin, a labour rights group in Hong
Kong, said in a statement.
"There is no dialogue and no means of resolving disputes, no
matter how minor. So it is not surprising when such disputes
escalate into violence."
Foxconn does not confirm which of its plants supply Apple,
but an employee told Reuters that the Taiyuan plant is among
those that assemble and make parts for Apple's iPhone 5.
In June, about 100 workers went on a rampage at a Foxconn
plant in Chengdu, in southwestern China.