TAIPEI, Sept 24 Taiwan's Foxconn Technology
Group said a fight among workers from different production lines
occurred at its Taiyuan plant in northern China early on Monday
morning.
Foxconn is the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
, and is the world's largest contract maker of
electronic goods.
"The fight is over now ... we're still investigating the
cause of the fight and the number of people involved," said
Foxconn spokesman Louis Woo. He said the fight happened in the
workers' dormitory facilities.
He said the company will issue a statement later on Monday.
The Taiyuan plant makes parts for automotive electronics as well
as a variety of other electronic parts.
