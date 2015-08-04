NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Aug 4 Foxconn, the trade name
for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, will invest in
India as it builds a supply chain in the country, in a move that
may help the country's efforts to build a technology
manufacturing base.
Taiwan-based Foxconn is the world's largest contract maker
of electronic products and counts Apple, Blackberry
, Xiaomi and Amazon among clients.
Founder and chairman said Terry Gou said on Tuesday he was
looking at India with a more than ten years timeframe in mind,
but had not firmed up investment figures yet.
Gou told Reuters in May he aims to develop 10-12 facilities
in India, including factories and data centres, by 2020.