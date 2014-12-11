TAIPEI Dec 11 A unit of Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co Ltd, the world's largest contract
manufacturer of electronic goods, will shut operations at a
mobile-phone facility in India due to a change in its customer
base, it said on Thursday.
The facility in southern India will shut down at
end-December, it said, but did not give details about the
changes in the customer base.
"This action is also related to a restructuring being
carried out of our India operations," according to the statement
from FIH Mobile Ltd, a mobile-product arm of Hon Hai,
which assembles products for clients like Apple Inc at
factories predominantly in China.
The factory in India currently employs 1,700 workers, the
company said.
Hon Hai, which employs over 1 million people worldwide, has
been attempting to diversify into new industries, investing in a
4G network in its native Taiwan and a South Korean IT services
provider.
It reported a 12.9 percent rise in revenue in November,
traditionally a high season as it reaps the benefits of key
clients' holiday gadget sales.
Kylie Huang, a Taipei-based analyst with Daiwa-Cathay
Capital Markets, said the shutdown also reflects Hon Hai's
redeployment of resources toward fast-growing local Indian tech
brands like Micromax Informatics Ltd IPO-MINF.NS.
"This is a long-term move on FIH's part," Huang said.
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)