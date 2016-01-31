Jan 31 Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co is confident of its offer for Sharp Corp and expects the Japanese tech firm to come to a decision on the issue within the week, Hon Hai Chief Executive Terry Gou said on Sunday.

Gou, speaking to reporters at a company event, said he presented Hon Hai's offer to Sharp's board on Saturday.

He said Hon Hai was not out to destroy Sharp. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Nick Macfie and Ryan Woo)