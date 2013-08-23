A woman walks past the Google offices near the city centre in Dublin July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files

TAIPEI Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry said it sold Google Inc (GOOG.O) part of a patent portfolio involving the superimposition of virtual images on real-world photos.

The technology, dubbed Head Mounted Display, is commonly used in aviation and ground displays, engineering and scientific design applications, gaming devices and training and simulation tools, the company said on Friday in a statement.

It did not disclose the price of the sale.

Hon Hai, the world's largest maker of electronics under contract and a major manufacturer of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) products, has said it will focus on developing new technology, intellectual property rights and e-commerce as it looks to reduce its reliance on Apple.

It said it had applied for over 55,000 patent rights globally, of which over 5,000 have been approved.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jane Baird)