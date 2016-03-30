TAIPEI, March 30 Taiwan's Foxconn posted its
first fall in quarterly net profit in more than two years on
Wednesday as the main assembler of Apple Inc's iPhones
felt the effects of a maturing smartphone market and slower
global tech demand.
Foxconn's 6.7 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit came
as it announced a takeover of ailing Japanese electronics maker
Sharp Corp, which analysts expect will depress earnings
for two to three years.
Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
, booked T$52.9 billion ($1.6 billion) in net income on
a 4.7 percent drop in revenue in the October-December period
from a year earlier, it said in a statement.
The quarterly result beat average net profit forecast of
T$50.46 billion from 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S and was the company's second-highest quarterly level.
Analysts noted prior to the results that the company had
managed to improve production efficiency and benefit from higher
average selling prices for large-screen iPhones.
For all of last year, net profit reached T$146.9 billion, up
over 12 percent to a record annual high.
($1 = 32.2840 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra in
BANGALORE; Editing by Alexander Smith)