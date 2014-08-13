* Net profit T$20.19 bln vs $17.66 bln analyst view
* Apple benefit continues in tandem with diversification
drive
* Shares rise 1.44 pct vs benchmark's 0.74 pct gain
By Michael Gold
TAIPEI, Aug 13 Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co Ltd reported a third consecutive quarterly
profit gain Wednesday as the world's largest contract maker of
electronic goods continued to benefit from demand for products
from No.1 client Apple Inc.
Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, earns as much as 50 percent
of revenue assembling Apple devices such as iPhones and iPads,
analysts say. To diversify both customers and business, the
company has recently bought into telecoms and IT firms.
In the meantime, the widely expected release in the coming
months of larger-screen iPhones will keep Apple as Hon Hai's
biggest cash cow for the foreseeable future, according to
company-watchers.
Still-hot sales of iPhones drove Hon Hai's net profit in
April-June to T$20.19 billion ($673 million), versus the T$17.66
billion mean estimate of 13 analysts polled by Reuters.
The result compared with the T$19.54 billion of
January-March and T$16.98 billion in the second quarter of last
year.
Shares of Hon Hai closed up 1.4 percent before the earnings
release on Thursday, versus a 0.7 percent rise in the benchmark
TAIEX index.
DIVERSIFICATION
The second quarter saw Hon Hai take two leaps in a strategy
aimed at reducing dependence on assembling a relatively narrow
range of devices for a single customer.
In May, the company said it would buy 23 percent of
Taiwanese mobile network provider Asia Pacific Telecom Co Ltd
for almost $400 million. Analysts say the purchase was
a step toward operating its own telecoms brand on the island.
The following month, Hon Hai said it would buy 4.9 percent
of South Korean IT services provider SK C&C Co Ltd
for a similar amount.
Daiwa Capital Markets analyst Kylie Huang said these
investments were unlikely to change Hon Hai's reliance on
contract manufacturing in the near-term.
"It's going to take time for Hon Hai to prove itself in
these new fields," Huang said by telephone ahead of the earnings
release. "The company is already huge and it's hard to see them
growing really rapidly in the near future."
Hon Hai employs over 1 million people at peak manufacturing
times throughout Asia, Europe and North America.
(1 US dollar = 30.0050 Taiwan dollar)
(Reporting by Michael Gold; editing by Christopher Cushing and
Keiron Henderson)