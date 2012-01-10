TAIPEI Jan 10 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products, said on Tuesday that unconsolidated December sales rose 29.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said revenue was T$316.94 billion ($10.50 billion) for the month, compared with T$244.68 billion a year earlier and T$307.20 billion in November.

Hon Hai did not give any further details in its statement. ($1 = 30.1975 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)