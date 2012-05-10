UPDATE 1-China's easing factory gate prices hint at broader economic slowdown
* China May PPI +5.5 pct y/y (poll +5.7 pct), slows for 3rd month
TAIPEI May 10 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd , the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products, said on Thursday that unconsolidated April sales fell almost 10 percent from March, though they rose 22.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said revenue was T$251.74 billion ($8.6 billion) for the month, compared with T$204.94 billion a year earlier and T$278.73 billion in March.
It did not give any further details in its statement. ($1 = 29.3740 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
* China May PPI +5.5 pct y/y (poll +5.7 pct), slows for 3rd month
TOKYO, June 9 Smoke was detected in the cockpit of a Korean Air Lines flight on Friday as it approached Fukuoka airport in southern Japan, but there was no fire reported and no injuries among the passengers, civil aviation and transport officials said.