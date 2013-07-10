TAIPEI, July 10 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
Ltd, the main producer of Apple Inc's iPhones
and iPads, posted second-quarter sales that beat analysts'
expectations as the Taiwanese company diversified from contract
manufacturing.
The world's No.1 electronics contract maker is reducing its
reliance on Apple, whose growth is ebbing in the face of fierce
competition from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Hon Hai
is now turning its focus to businesses ranging from software
development to e-commerce.
In the second quarter, Hon Hai sales totalled T$896.87
billion ($29.81 billion), up 0.6 percent from a year earlier,
and 10.9 percent higher than the previous quarter. That
surpassed the average T$848.78 billion forecast in a poll of 14
analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
But sustaining the growth momentum would be tough. Chairman
Terry Gou told shareholders in June that the company's target of
a 15 percent revenue increase this year would be challenging due
to slowing global growth and changes in consumer tastes in
electronics products.
"The better-than-expected sales probably came from TV
sales," said Fubon Securities analyst Arthur Liao. "But it's
hard to see full-year sales growing as iPhone sales are not
doing well, and Apple is also diversifying orders from Hon Hai."
Hon Hai draws an estimated 60 percent of its revenue
assembling Apple's iPhones and iPads, among other contract work
it does for the California-based company.
Shares in Hon Hai climbed 1.9 percent on Wednesday, ahead of
the sales data. That compared with a 0.51 rise in the broader
market.